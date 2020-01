New Delhi: As Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos begins his India visit this week, its arch rival Walmart India on Monday said it has asked 56 senior executives to leave as part of its corporate restructuring process, shrugging off reports about the second round of layoffs coming in April.



Recent related videos from verified sources Pollution: How are people surviving the toxic air? Air pollution in the north of India has reached unbearable levels this month. Many areas of the country’s capital, Delhi, reported hazardous air quality, with the potential to cause respiratory.. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 24:28Published on December 10, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Walmart India says 8 senior staff among 56 executives fired Walmart Inc, the world's largest retailer, has fired 56 of its India executives including eight from senior management, Krish Iyer, President and CEO of its...

Reuters India 5 hours ago



Walmart India lets go of top execs across divisions Walmart announced layoffs of more than 100 execs across sourcing, agri-biz & FMCG. More people will probably have to leave later in the year.

IndiaTimes 7 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Ronak Parmar RT @JhaSanjay: Lekin Sab Changa Si, bro ! " Walmart Fires 56 Executives, Including 8 From Senior Management, Says India Unit CEO https://t.… 1 minute ago