Ex-director seeks SEBI probe into Yes Bank insider-trading

Former head of the audit committee of the Yes Bank board Uttam Prakash Agarwal has filed a complaint with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) seeking a probe into "the illegal gains made by a certain set of people" in giving misleading information to the markets and the people on potential investors, including Citax and Erwin Singh Braich.

