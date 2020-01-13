Global  

Ex-director seeks SEBI probe into Yes Bank insider-trading

Sify Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Former head of the audit committee of the Yes Bank board Uttam Prakash Agarwal has filed a complaint with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) seeking a probe into "the illegal gains made by a certain set of people" in giving misleading information to the markets and the people on potential investors, including Citax and Erwin Singh Braich.
