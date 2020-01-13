Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Walmart India lays off 56 top executives to overhaul corporate structure

Sify Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Walmart Inc said on Monday it has laid off 56 associates across levels at the India corporate office while looking for ways to operate efficiently in an underserved market.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Walmart India sacks 56 senior executives, denies more layoffs

New Delhi: As Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos begins his India visit this week, its arch rival Walmart India on Monday said it has asked 56 senior executives...
Sify

Walmart India says eight senior staff among 56 executives fired

Walmart Inc , the world's largest retailer, has fired 56 of its India executives including eight from senior management, Krish Iyer, President and CEO of its...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Walmart India lays off 56 top executives to overhaul corporate structure https://t.co/oosyjxFJcY 17 minutes ago

habeeolaO

Anjola RT @Plat4omLive: Walmart India in a massive restructuring scheme, lays off 56 executives. 8 in the senior management and 48 in the middle/… 27 minutes ago

JamaluddinSid15

Jamaluddin Siddiqui RT @i_theindian: Walmart India lays off over 50 employees across divisions at its Gurugram office. #GoBackModi #BJPHataoDeshBachao https… 40 minutes ago

NewsBytesApp

NewsBytes Walmart India fires over 50 employees, including top executives https://t.co/32odhPljQn 51 minutes ago

Plat4omLive

Plat4om Walmart India in a massive restructuring scheme, lays off 56 executives. 8 in the senior management and 48 in the… https://t.co/dBnLpwXvYe 51 minutes ago

sajid_monsoori

Sajid Monsoori RT @HuffPostIndia: Walmart Inc, the world’s largest retailer, has fired around 50 of its India executives as part of its restructuring in t… 1 hour ago

ViralMNews

Viral News Walmart India Lays Off 56 Executives, Denies Reports of Second Round of Layoffs https://t.co/ySknfa8P1K 1 hour ago

i_theindian

Rofl Republic 🍋🌶 Walmart India lays off over 50 employees across divisions at its Gurugram office. #GoBackModi #BJPHataoDeshBachao https://t.co/z7v0ps6uxf 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.