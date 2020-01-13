Global  

Oil rises as U.S.-Iran conflict eases, focus turns to trade deal

Reuters Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Oil prices rose slightly on Monday as investors shift their focus away from easing Mideast tensions to this week's scheduled signing of an initial U.S.-China trade deal which could boost economic growth and demand.
