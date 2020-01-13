Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

U.S. mortgage rates drop, again

bizjournals Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
U.S. mortgage rates dipped again this week, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.64 percent for the week ending Jan. 9 — a decrease from 3.72 percent last week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 4.45 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “Mortgage rates fell to the lowest level in 13 weeks, as investors sought the quality and safety of the U.S. Treasury fixed income markets,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Why 2020 Holiday Spend Has Significant Upside [Video]Why 2020 Holiday Spend Has Significant Upside

Bulls on holiday spending in the U.S. for 2019 are certainly in abundance. But why is the holiday season expected to be so strong this year? After all, 2018 was the year of the tax cuts, so shouldn't..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. mortgage rates continue decline

U.S. mortgage rates dipped slightly this week, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.72 percent for the week ending Jan. 2 — a slight...
bizjournals Also reported by •Seattle TimesBusiness Wire

Natalie Campisi: Mortgage rate forecast for 2020: Experts predict low rates will last

If you’re looking to buy a home or refinance your current one in the new year, there’s good news: Today’s low mortgage rates are expected to continue into...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.