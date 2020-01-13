U.S. mortgage rates drop, again

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

U.S. mortgage rates dipped again this week, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.64 percent for the week ending Jan. 9 — a decrease from 3.72 percent last week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 4.45 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. "Mortgage rates fell to the lowest level in 13 weeks, as investors sought the quality and safety of the U.S. Treasury fixed income markets," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist.


