U.S. mortgage rates drop, again

Monday, 13 January 2020 () U.S. mortgage rates dipped again this week, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.64 percent for the week ending Jan. 9 — a decrease from 3.72 percent last week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 4.45 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “Mortgage rates fell to the lowest level in 13 weeks, as investors sought the quality and safety of the U.S. Treasury fixed income markets,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.…
Bulls on holiday spending in the U.S. for 2019 are certainly in abundance. But why is the holiday season expected to be so strong this year? After all, 2018 was the year of the tax cuts, so shouldn't..
U.S. mortgage rates dipped slightly this week, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.72 percent for the week ending Jan. 2 — a slight... bizjournals Also reported by •Seattle Times •Business Wire