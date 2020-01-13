Global  

Five things you need to know today, and a bourbon dilemma

bizjournals Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Good Monday morning, Cincinnati! Here are the five most important things you need to know to help start your busy business day: A restaurant that focuses on olive oil and wine is closing its doors adjacent to Fountain Square after nearly five years in business. We Olive & Wine Bar, located in part of the former El Coyote on East Sixth Street, announced Jan. 9 that it's closing at a date to be determined. Hamilton County Democrats fulfilled ailing former Commissioner Todd Portune’s wishes…
