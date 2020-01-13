'Inequality in a nutshell' — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says the Dow's record high is meaningless for many Americans**

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

**



· *Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez argued a record high for the Dow Jones Industrial Average underlines the problem of stagnant US wages. *

· *In a tweet on Sunday, she highlighted the widening wealth gap between investors and salaried workers *

· *"The Dow soars, wages don't," the New York congresswoman said.... **· *Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez argued a record high for the Dow Jones Industrial Average underlines the problem of stagnant US wages. *· *In a tweet on Sunday, she highlighted the widening wealth gap between investors and salaried workers *· *"The Dow soars, wages don't," the New York congresswoman said. 👓 View full article

