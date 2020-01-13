Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Inequality in a nutshell' — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says the Dow's record high is meaningless for many Americans

Business Insider Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
'Inequality in a nutshell' — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says the Dow's record high is meaningless for many Americans**

· *Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez argued a record high for the Dow Jones Industrial Average underlines the problem of stagnant US wages. *
· *In a tweet on Sunday, she highlighted the widening wealth gap between investors and salaried workers *
· *"The Dow soars, wages don't," the New York congresswoman said....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Is AOC A Hypocrite? [Video]Is AOC A Hypocrite?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hates billionaire. Except, when they give her money. According to Money and Markets, AOC likes to bash others for taking campaign contributions from wealthy donors. However,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dow Reaches Record High, Nasdaq And S&P 500 Nearly Unchanged

After showing a lack of direction early in the session, stocks continue to turn in a lackluster performance in mid-day trading on Tuesday. Despite the choppy...
RTTNews

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said cheering for soaring stock prices while wages stay low is 'inequality in a nutshell.' We made 6 charts to show why she's right.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said cheering for soaring stock prices while wages stay low is 'inequality in a nutshell.' We made 6 charts to show why she's right.· On Saturday, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez commented on a new high in the US stock market by saying that "the Dow soars, wages don't. Inequality in...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

giizhigokwe01

patricia shepard Word!!! Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rips the Dow's record high https://t.co/0wS6GgRLl8 10 hours ago

QueenPeace2017

Queen RT @candies2639: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said cheering for soaring stock prices while wages stay low is 'inequality in a nutshell.' We mad… 15 hours ago

Veritas1012

Veritas RT @businessinsider: @AOC tweeted that record-high stock prices amid low wage growth shows 'inequality in a nutshell.' These 6 charts show… 16 hours ago

mgurarie

Mikhial Gurarie Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said cheering for soaring stock prices while wages stay low is 'inequality in a nutshell.'… https://t.co/ygkG2WGtwy 18 hours ago

qweengoddesz

Fatou Ayanna'Aina Asada Asante-Mubarak Sampson Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said cheering for soaring stock prices while wages stay low is 'inequality in a nutshell.'… https://t.co/biBThSnxfk 19 hours ago

Jiggz58

J.M.F.V. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said cheering for soaring stock prices while wages stay low is 'inequality in a nutshell.'… https://t.co/3EXrWl5yfH 21 hours ago

prietoj

John Prieto Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Dow's record high is meaningless for many Americans https://t.co/s2w9YGpQBo 1 day ago

SharonAbreu

Sharon Abreu Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rips the Dow's record high https://t.co/T89eCsF71y 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.