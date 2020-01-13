Global  

Retail inflation jumps to 7.35% in December 2019 from 5.54% in November: Government data

Monday, 13 January 2020
The retail inflation in December jumped to 7.35% as against 5.54% in November, according to government data released on Monday (January 12).
Retail inflation spikes to 7.35% in December from 5.54% in November

Retail inflation based on consumer price index (CPI) accelerated to 7.35 per cent in December as against 5.54 per cent in November mainly on account of rising...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Reuters IndiaSifyHinduRTTNews

Rising food prices push India's December retail inflation to over five-year high

India’s annual retail inflation accelerated to 7.35% in December, the highest in more than five years, strengthening views that the central bank will once...
Reuters India Also reported by •RTTNews

Shivani67619476

Shivani RT @geoneld: Retail #inflation jumps to 7.35% in December as food prices soar. Interest rates will have to rise. 23 seconds ago

monika170694

Monika Singh RT @the_hindu: As per the government data, food #inflation rose to 14.12% in December as against (-) 2.65% in the same month of 2018. It wa… 2 minutes ago

vishu10689

Vishal Wadmare Retail inflation jumps to 7.35% in December, crosses RBI’s comfort level https://t.co/obCcGY1Giq 5 minutes ago

businessline

Business Line Did you know that the retail #Inflation was 5.54 per cent in November 2019? Read https://t.co/yHKfPqDY2j 6 minutes ago

pula_reddy

Pula Reddy RT @TheQuint: Retail inflation jumped sharply to 7.35 percent in December 2019, surpassing the RBI's comfort level, mainly due to high food… 6 minutes ago

RAVIKUM23278699

RAVI KUMAR RT @ZeeNews: Retail inflation jumps to 7.35% in December 2019 from 5.54% in November: Government data https://t.co/84CcggFMmU #Retailinfl… 6 minutes ago

sang1983

Sangeetha Kandavel Retail inflation jumps to 7.35% in December, crosses RBI’s comfort level https://t.co/NDIcbRbkOY 6 minutes ago

aparna_rgv

Aparna Singh Retail Inflation Jumps to 7.3% in Dec, Crosses RBI’s Comfort Level https://t.co/RAzv6vSaM7 11 minutes ago

