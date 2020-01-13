Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Retail inflation spikes to 7.35% in December from 5.54% in November

IndiaTimes Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Retail inflation based on consumer price index (CPI) accelerated to 7.35 per cent in December as against 5.54 per cent in November mainly on account of rising vegetable prices, government data showed on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stifel and UBS Both See Stocks Up 5% Next Year -- but the Estimates Differ [Video]Stifel and UBS Both See Stocks Up 5% Next Year -- but the Estimates Differ

As Wall Street starts to sharpen its view of how U.S. stocks will perform in 2020, two key investment banks, Stifel and UBS, expect U.S. stocks to return about 5% for the next year or so. The S&P 500..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Retail inflation spikes to 7.35% in December

Retail inflation based on consumer price index (CPI) accelerated to 7.35 per cent in December as against 5.54 per cent in November mainly on account of rising...
IndiaTimes

Retail inflation jumps to 7.35% in December 2019 from 5.54% in November: Government data

The retail inflation in December jumped to 7.35% as against 5.54% in November, according to government data released on Monday (January 12).
Zee News


Tweets about this

rinkuyadav1511

Rinku Yadav RT @IndiaToday: It is the highest retail inflation rate witnessed since July 2014, triggering further growth concerns amid a slowing econom… 1 minute ago

uchihaclan300

Harsimran Singh RT @krantinari: Sab changa si. Retail inflation spikes to 7.35% in December, highest in six years https://t.co/CqxvWSaRAl via @indiatoday 2 minutes ago

anuragteddy

Anurag RT @Kishan561: PM @narendramodi #NEWINDIA #AACHENDIN #PAKORANOMICS Retail inflation in Dec 2019 has sharply spiked to 7.35% from 5.54% in… 2 minutes ago

Aman41478881

Aman RT @BibekDas1992: Retail inflation spikes to 7.35% in December from 5.54% in November https://t.co/eVLbFppBR4 3 minutes ago

Aman41478881

Aman RT @dailyanjal: Retail inflation spikes to 7.35% in December from 5.54% in November https://t.co/mLI0OuH7K1 3 minutes ago

Ikumar7

Kumar Amit RT @IndianExpress: #ExpressBiz | Retail inflation spikes 7.35 per cent in December: Government data https://t.co/FZsdaB7sCL 4 minutes ago

HeyRajeshJee

Rajesh Kumar #20xZoom Retail inflation spikes to 7.35% in December https://t.co/4sLeJ38lhH 7 minutes ago

BibekDas1992

BIBEK KUMAR DAS Retail inflation spikes to 7.35% in December from 5.54% in November https://t.co/eVLbFppBR4 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.