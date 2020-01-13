Global  

This team stands between the Titans and the Super Bowl

bizjournals Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The Tennessee Titans are one win away from their first Super Bowl appearance since 2000. But first, they’ll have to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, after the Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans 51-31 on Sunday. On Saturday, the Titans beat the Baltimore Ravens, the No. 1 team in the AFC, 28-12.  Titans fans have reason for optimism: Their team beat the Chiefs in the regular season on Nov. 10, by a score of 35-32. The Titans also came out on top against the Chiefs in a 2017…
 The 49ers' epic 27-10 win against the Vikings has put the team one step closer to the Super Bowl, and set off a frenzy of excitement among their fans. KPIX team coverage has Da Lin at Levis Stadium, and Betty Yu at a watch party, in San Francisco.

The Ravens will honor former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Trent Dilfer on Saturday before they face the Titans in the divisional playoffs. Katie Johnston reports.

It was the moment that put the Titans on the map in Nashville and the National Football League. A miracle finish that included a disputed backwards pass and a 76-yard kickoff return for a touchdown..

Nick Wright: If Lamar’s effective deep down the field, the Ravens will win the Super BowlNick Wright previews the Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens AFC Divisional Round matchup and explains how Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could be effective...
Saturday's AFC divisional victory was the biggest statement yet by a Titans team that has solidified its status as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
