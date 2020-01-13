Global  

Former KCBJ reporter is on the national political stage

bizjournals Monday, 13 January 2020
Brianne Pfannenstiel, who left the Kansas City Business Journal in 2015 to cover politics, is playing a large role in sorting out 2020 presidential candidates.  Pfannenstiel, chief political correspondent for The Des Moines Register, will provide some on-the-ground expertise when she helps moderate Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate on CNN. In a turn as the subject of a news story, Pfannenstiel told The New York Times that she didn’t expect to move to the top political reporting spot…
