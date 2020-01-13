Former KCBJ reporter is on the national political stage
Monday, 13 January 2020 () Brianne Pfannenstiel, who left the Kansas City Business Journal in 2015 to cover politics, is playing a large role in sorting out 2020 presidential candidates. Pfannenstiel, chief political correspondent for The Des Moines Register, will provide some on-the-ground expertise when she helps moderate Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate on CNN. In a turn as the subject of a news story, Pfannenstiel told The New York Times that she didn’t expect to move to the top political reporting spot…