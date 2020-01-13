Global  

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says Boeing's 737 Max disaster could erase half a point from GDP this year — and economists fear worse

Business Insider Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says Boeing's 737 Max disaster could erase half a point from GDP this year — and economists fear worse· *Boeing's 737 Max controversy could slash US gross domestic product by 0.5 percentage points in 2020, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox News on Sunday.*
· *The Trump administration official still expects GDP to grow 2.5% through the year, citing fading global uncertainties and trade-deal breakthroughs.*
·...
News video: U.S. hits Iran with more sanctions after attack

U.S. hits Iran with more sanctions after attack 01:14

 Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin announced Friday the U.S. is imposing additional sanctions on Iran as a result of its attack on U.S. troops in Iraq this week.

