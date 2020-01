LOS ANGELES (AP) — A list of the domestic box office totals for the best picture nominees for the 92nd annual Academy Awards that were announced Monday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.— “Joker,” $334 million— “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” $141.1 million— “Ford v Ferrari,” $111.4 million— “Little Women,” $74 million— “1917," $39.2 million— “Parasite,” $25.4 million— “Jojo Rabbit,” $22 million— “The Irishman," no figures available— “Marriage Story," no figures available.Source: Comscore

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Big Winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards Big Winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Best Television Series — Drama 'Succession' (HBO). Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy 'Fleabag' (Amazon). Best Actor TV — Drama Brian.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:16Published 1 week ago The 2020 Golden Globes nominations This year’s Golden Globes nominees were announced Monday Here's a glance at some of the top categories. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 02:11Published on December 10, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources The list of nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards The list of nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards: Best picture: “Ford v. Ferrari;” “The Irishman;” “Jojo Rabbit;” “Joker;” “Little Women;”...

Seattle Times 2 hours ago



Netflix lands 24 Oscar nominations, including two for best picture Streaming video service Netflix Inc scored 24 Academy Award nominations on Monday, including two for the best picture prize, the film industry's highest honor.

Reuters India 1 hour ago





Tweets about this