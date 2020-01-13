Ascent Industries CEO Paul Dillman steps down Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Ascent Industries Corp (CSE:ASNT) (OTCMKTS:PGTMF) announced after the close on Friday that CEO Paul Dillman has resigned from his position effective immediately to pursue other opportunities. Dillman is also leaving his position on the board of directors. READ: Ascent Industries' affected creditors approve new credit plan; Oregon review under way In his place, CFO Mark Lotz will step in as interim CEO. In a statement, the board thanked Dillman for his service and stewardship of the Vancouver-based cannabis company through a difficult period. Contact Andrew Kessel at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel 👓 View full article

