· *Saudi Aramco took in an additional $3.8 billion through its record-breaking IPO by selling more shares to investors, according to a Sunday statement.*· *The oil firm set aside 450 million shares for investors as it gauged pre-IPO demand, and advising firm Goldman Sachs managed the shares for Aramco's first month of public



Recent related news from verified sources Saudi Aramco raises IPO to record $29.4 billion through greenshoe option DUBAI (Reuters) - State-owned oil company Saudi Aramco said on Sunday it has exercised its "greenshoe option" to sell an additional 450 million shares, raising...

Saudi Aramco shares hit lowest since IPO, down 1.7% Shares of Saudi Aramco were down 1.7% in late afternoon trade on Sunday, hitting 34.55 riyals ($9.21) per share, its lowest level since it started trading last...

