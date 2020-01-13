Report: S.F. law firm for startups laying off legal staff

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Atrium, a San Francisco-based law firm for startups, is laying off most of its lawyers and paralegals, Axios has reported. The company, which raised around $75 million since 2017 from firms like Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst and Y Combinator, will now will focus on tech tools it developed for lawyers and law firm clients. Led by Twitch co-founder CEO Justin Kan, who was also a co-founder of Twitch, told Axios that the growth and success of Atrium's legal services business "wasn't enough." The…


