Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Report: S.F. law firm for startups laying off legal staff

bizjournals Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Atrium, a San Francisco-based law firm for startups, is laying off most of its lawyers and paralegals, Axios has reported. The company, which raised around $75 million since 2017 from firms like Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst and Y Combinator, will now will focus on tech tools it developed for lawyers and law firm clients. Led by Twitch co-founder CEO Justin Kan, who was also a co-founder of Twitch, told Axios that the growth and success of Atrium's legal services business "wasn't enough." The…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

State law vs. federal law: Legal tobacco age has some confused in Nebraska [Video]State law vs. federal law: Legal tobacco age has some confused in Nebraska

State law vs. federal law: Legal tobacco age has some confused in Nebraska

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:18Published

Law enforcement and legal professionals get training on how to interact with people with disabilities [Video]Law enforcement and legal professionals get training on how to interact with people with disabilities

Law enforcement and legal professionals get training on how to interact with people with disabilities.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dentons Hawaii managing partner talks trends and challenges in practicing law

Paul Alston started Alston Hunt Floyd & Ing in 1991 and grew it to become Hawaii’s fourth-largest law firm with 50 lawyers and staff members. He now serves as...
bizjournals

Law firm claims state withheld eco-devo incentives for job creation in KC

Littler Mendelson PC is suing the Missouri Department of Economic Development for withholding incentives related to the creation of a national legal services...
bizjournals Also reported by •SmartBrief

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.