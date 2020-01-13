The Trump administration plans to lift currency manipulator label against China, report says

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

· *The Trump administration reportedly plans to reverse its August decision to label China a currency manipulator.*

· *The designation was a largely symbolic move that had fanned tensions between the largest economies amid a broader economic dispute. *

· *The Treasury report on currency practices could be released before... · *The Trump administration reportedly plans to reverse its August decision to label China a currency manipulator.*· *The designation was a largely symbolic move that had fanned tensions between the largest economies amid a broader economic dispute. *· *The Treasury report on currency practices could be released before 👓 View full article

