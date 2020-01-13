Global  

The Trump administration plans to lift currency manipulator label against China, report says

Business Insider Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The Trump administration plans to lift currency manipulator label against China, report says· *The Trump administration reportedly plans to reverse its August decision to label China a currency manipulator.*
· *The designation was a largely symbolic move that had fanned tensions between the largest economies amid a broader economic dispute. *
· *The Treasury report on currency practices could be released before...
