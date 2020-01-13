Global  

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella warns that technological progress hasn't led to broad economic growth the way experts thought, and 'quite frankly, I'm worried' (MSFT)

Business Insider Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella warns that technological progress hasn't led to broad economic growth the way experts thought, and 'quite frankly, I'm worried' (MSFT)· Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is worried the technological advancements of the past decade aren't translating into broad economic growth, the way that the Industrial Revolution did.
· Nadella cited concerns from economic Robert Gordon, who has argued the so-called "Digital Revolution" is not acting as a profound catalyst for...
Microsoft Expects ‘Halo Effect’ From Winning Pentagon JEDI Contract

Fresh off of winning the Pentagon’s $10 billion JEDI contract, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the company is expecting a “halo effect,” according to...
WebProNews

After tweet quoting him, Nadella posts on CAA

A couple of hours after BuzzFeed News’ editor-in-chief Ben Smith posted a tweet quoting him on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Microsoft’s global CEO Satya...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-DayWorldNews

