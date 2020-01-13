Former Warren Averett partner joins RFG Advisory

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Birmingham-based RFG Advisory is expanding its presence in Montgomery. Veteran financial adviser Irby Thompson, who previously was a partner at Warren Averett, has joined RFG's growing network of independent financial advisers and will set up a second RFG office in Montgomery to build his own practice. Thompson previously ran his own company, Wilson Price Wealth Management, for six years prior to selling it to Warren Averett in 2012. He was a partner at Warren Averett for eight years until mandatory…


