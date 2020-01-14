9 Spokes appoints new company secretary in Melisa Beight

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

9 Spokes International Ltd (ASX:9SP) has appointed Melisa Beight as company secretary. Beight replaces Neil Hopkins; the company secretary function complements her role as the company's general counsel, which she assumed in September 2019. Beight has more than 19 years' legal experience, including 15 years' in private practice at leading law firms in Auckland and London, and recently served as senior legal counsel at Downer in New Zealand for more than two years. Her experience spans commercial and charitable organisations and she has acted as company secretary in previous roles. Business tracking and insights tool 9 Spokes is a business tracking and insights tool that enables SMBs to harness the power of their data to improve performance. SMBs can connect their cloud software to the 9 Spokes platform and use the Tracker tool to get a comprehensive, near real-time picture of how they are performing. Bank of America platform goes live In December 2019 the company confirmed that the Bank of American platform was live and available to small business customers. The platform is powered by 9 Spokes and leverages the latest architectural approaches for new apps and features. It responds to bank partners and their small business customers' evolving needs by harnessing data from connected business apps on how their business is performing.


