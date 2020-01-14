Global  

Russians hacked company key to Ukraine scandal: researchers

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
BOSTON (AP) — A U.S. cybersecurity company says Russian military agents successfully hacked the Ukrainan gas company at the center of the scandal involving President Donald Trump’s efforts to dig up dirt on Democratic rival Joe Biden. Russian agents launched a phishing campaign in early November aimed at stealing the login credentials for employees of […]
