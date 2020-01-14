Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Microsoft To End Support For Windows 7 On Tuesday

RTTNews Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Microsoft will no longer support Windows 7, the 10-year-old operating system, as of 14 January 2020. However, computers will still function, but the company will not provide technical support for any issues, software updates, and security updates or fixes, Microsoft said in a statement.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Rumors mount that a major bug could be disclosed on the day Microsoft ends support for Windows 7

Security researcher Brian Krebs is warning that a particularly nasty bug may be patched on Tuesday, January 14—the day that support for Windows 7 is expected...
PC World Also reported by •betanews

Windows 7 support ends as Microsoft continues chasing billion device goal

Windows 7 support ends as Microsoft continues chasing billion device goalHundreds of millions of computers around the world are now vulnerable to security breaches and other forms of sabotage after Microsoft abandoned support for the...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •betanewsWebProNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ashutos26265826

Ashutosh Kumar Gupta RT @TechurBrain: Microsoft Windows 7 support ended today •Last chance to update to Windows 10 for free also ended today. •Said to boost PC… 3 minutes ago

hypercatbox

Richard PS RT @kurtsh: Tomorrow is the end of life for Windows 7. One final patch will be released then its open season. Upgrade to Windows 10 today!… 3 minutes ago

eau_de_pratz

Pratyush Manjula Pani RT @Deepak640xl_: Breaking : Satya Nadella just expressed his view on CAA which is not in support for that. . . Waiting for Bhakts to break… 4 minutes ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Google picks up where Microsoft leaves off with support of Windows 7 https://t.co/1OJA8aO8dv 7 minutes ago

chidambara09

Chidambara .ML. RT @Amityinfosoft: Today is the last day for windows 7!! Time to say goodbye. Microsoft will officially discontinue support for Windows 7.… 9 minutes ago

BasshamKeith

Keith Bassham RT @EmergMedDr: The hospital computers here are all Windows 7. @MattHancock Hope you have a plan! https://t.co/Au8kL4Ezem 10 minutes ago

Tweetn2You

Blue»Tweety«Bird @IGN 'Games For Windows Live' is now 'Xbox For Windows' & with support for Windows 7 ending as of January 14, 2020;… https://t.co/gfihAzKK02 12 minutes ago

kakashicopynina

kakashicopyninja1987 RT @ThomasMaurer: Windows Server 2008 and 2008 R2 End of support today! Thank you for you service and thank you for introducing us to Hyper… 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.