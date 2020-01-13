Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tesla surges past $500 a share; Musk says cars will soon ‘talk’ to pedestrians

Seattle Times Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Tesla made history on Monday, with a little help from its shareholders, as the electric carmaker’s stock price topped $500 a share for the first time. In midday trading, Tesla shares topped $519 as investors continued to throw more weight behind the company and its prospects for future growth and success. Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Tesla Stock Reaches $500

Tesla Stock Reaches $500 00:49

 Tesla Stock Reaches $500 The company’s stock rose 5% and passed $500 per share, reaching an all-time high Monday. Tesla’s stock value has more than doubled in the past three months, according to FactSet. The company’s market cap now sits at $90 billion. The increase follows the electric car...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Elon Musk Shows Off His Dance Moves at Shanghai Ceremony [Video]Elon Musk Shows Off His Dance Moves at Shanghai Ceremony

Tesla CEO Elon Musk broke out his dance moves on stage at the company's Shanghai Gigafactory on Tuesday. The impromptu performance came during a celebration as the company delivered its first..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:35Published

Stripteasing Musk launches Tesla SUV program at new China factory [Video]Stripteasing Musk launches Tesla SUV program at new China factory

Elon Musk showed off striptease moves at the launch of Tesla’s Model Y electric sports utility vehicle program at its new Shanghai factory on Tuesday, where the company delivered its first cars built..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tesla begins to turn off Wall Street scribes despite recent share tear

Despite the recent eye-watering run-up of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares, scribes on Wall Street have turned less upbeat on the electric car giant. Shares...
Proactive Investors

Elon Musk: Tesla Cars Will Soon ‘Talk’ to Pedestrians

Elon Musk: Tesla Cars Will Soon ‘Talk’ to PedestriansTesla Model 3 (Photo Credit: Tesla) Tesla vehicles will soon “talk” to pedestrians. “This is real,” company CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday. In an...
geek.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TalentSwarmWork

Talent Swarm Work Tesla's Stock Surges Past $500 a Share, Sets Another All-Time High https://t.co/cRpBP1vz5v https://t.co/ITNKj8AEFv 49 minutes ago

jimbradyispapa

James Brady RT @ocregister: Tesla surges past $500 a share; Musk says cars will soon ‘talk’ to pedestrians https://t.co/lB632G8Bt4 56 minutes ago

JHBotha_getIT

Johann Botha Love it https://t.co/RiPmtVG2eY 57 minutes ago

metoscm

METOS CM Tesla's Stock Surges Past $500 a Share, Sets Another All-Time High https://t.co/jbl6cVx2CK 1 hour ago

stockskibaat

Stocks Ki Baat @Yashagarwalla @darshanvmehta1 Tesla SURGES past $500 a share; first time (Jan. 13, 2020) Morgan Stanley: (May 201… https://t.co/AwyhVrXQjc 2 hours ago

ocregister

O.C. Register Tesla surges past $500 a share; Musk says cars will soon ‘talk’ to pedestrians https://t.co/lB632G8Bt4 2 hours ago

PennLive

PennLive.com As Tesla surges past $500 a share, its creator says cars will soon ‘talk’ to pedestrians https://t.co/iRZtrdOEo4 4 hours ago

MidcoastNews

The Times Record Tesla surges past $500 a share for the first time https://t.co/R4CnoLF3qA 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.