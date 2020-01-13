Tesla surges past $500 a share; Musk says cars will soon ‘talk’ to pedestrians
Monday, 13 January 2020 () Tesla made history on Monday, with a little help from its shareholders, as the electric carmaker’s stock price topped $500 a share for the first time. In midday trading, Tesla shares topped $519 as investors continued to throw more weight behind the company and its prospects for future growth and success. Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch […]
Elon Musk showed off striptease moves at the launch of Tesla’s Model Y electric sports utility vehicle program at its new Shanghai factory on Tuesday, where the company delivered its first cars built..