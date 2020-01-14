Global  

Central bank says ‘strong medicine’ to curb baht is last resort

Bangkok Post Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Thailand’s central bank is ready to take additional steps to rein in the currency, Deputy Governor Mathee Supapongse said.
