Nissan says not considering dissolving alliance with Renault

Reuters Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Nissan Motor said on Tuesday it was "in no way" considering dissolving its alliance with France's Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp and that the alliance was the source of Nissan's competitiveness.
Recent related news from verified sources

Renault shares fall on worries Nissan alliance doomed without Ghosn

Renault shares hit six-year lows on Monday as investors worried the French automaker's 20-year cost-sharing alliance with Nissan is headed for a break-up without...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

Carlos Ghosn's legal team accuses Nissan of 'perversion of truth’

Fugitive Renault-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn's legal team opened fire on Tuesday on Nissan Motor Co Ltd,, charging the automaker used a "flawed, biased" internal...
France 24 Also reported by •Reuters India

