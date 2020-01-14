Global  

Gambling on credit cards to be banned

BBC News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The ban, which starts on 14 April, comes after reviews of the industry by the commission and the government.
News video: Credit card payments for gambling to be banned

Credit card payments for gambling to be banned

 Punters will no longer be able to use their credit cards to place bets online after a major shake-up of rules announced by the industry regulator. The ban does not affect the National Lottery.

Police investigating compromised credit, debit cards at ‘Whistle Stop’ gas station [Video]Police investigating compromised credit, debit cards at ‘Whistle Stop’ gas station

Police are trying to figure out how multiple credit and debit cards are being compromised at a Shell gas station, otherwise known as The Whistle Stop. Odessa Police Chief Josh Thompson told 41 Action..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:25Published

A Brief History of Credit Cards [Video]A Brief History of Credit Cards

From paper loyalty cards, to travel rewards cards, to Google Wallet, here's a history of credit cards.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:16Published


