BlackRock Will Put Climate Change at Center of Investment Strategy

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
In his influential annual letter to chief executives, Larry Fink said his firm would avoid investments in companies that “present a high sustainability-related risk.”
DealBook: BlackRock Puts Climate Change Center Stage

The $7 trillion investment giant says it will make environmental concerns a key investment focus, and Wall Street may have no choice but to follow suit.
NYTimes.com

BlackRock takes tougher stance on climate after activist heat

BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink has warned company boards to step up efforts to tackle climate change, marking a significant shift in the public stance of...
Reuters


jrkakapastate

james kester @SquawkCNBC @andrewrsorkin @blackrock Didn’t read any report! Didn’t cause your crisis, won’t comply with mickey Mo… https://t.co/bsFuMaUrV9 31 seconds ago

bgomezreports

Brandon Gomez BlackRock Will Put Climate Change at Center of Investment Strategy In his influential annual letter to chief execu… https://t.co/NEZ97R1lX2 38 seconds ago

StarshipTech

Starship Engineer RT @XRebelDC: “BlackRock will remain one of the world’s largest investors in fossil-fuel companies” ⁦@blackrock⁩ is the world’s top backer… 47 seconds ago

emohn

emohn RT @andrewrsorkin: "The evidence on climate risk is compelling investors to reassess core assumptions about modern finance." More highlig… 57 seconds ago

jmungarulire

Joseph Mungarulire RT @CNBC: BlackRock CEO says the climate crisis is about to trigger 'a fundamental reshaping of finance' https://t.co/MTCKa4ptMJ 59 seconds ago

JonesCapitalLP

Jeremy Jones BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says climate change will soon reshape markets https://t.co/5FJg6TyfE4 1 minute ago

michaelholder

Michael Holder RT @LeoHickman: Wow. This is from Blackrock, the world's largest money manager... "Climate change has become a defining factor in companie… 1 minute ago

e_lava

Emile .@BlackRock's moves: - Market signal: sustainability is important - Noting that the firm will engage w/ fossil fue… https://t.co/UD1E06Tzin 1 minute ago

