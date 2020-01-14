Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter launched; check price, colour and features

The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooter offers 2 drive modes of Eco and Sport along with a reverse assist mode.

You Might Like

Tweets about this CNBC-TV18 News The electric variant of the iconic Bajaj Chetak scooters will initially be available in Pune and Bengaluru.… https://t.co/qMP03K7VND 9 minutes ago viral mehta RT @livemint: The electric #Chetak, which has been developed and designed in-house by Bajaj, marks the revival of the company’s scooter bus… 10 minutes ago Vaishnavi 🇮🇳🇮🇳 RT @carandbike: The all-new #BajajChetak is the two-wheeler manufacturer's first electric scooter, and will be offered through @bajaj_ltd P… 14 minutes ago Anand RT @timesofindia: Bajaj Chetak electric scooter launched at Rs 1 lakh The e-scooter can be booked paying Rs 2,000 from tomorrow through t… 16 minutes ago Onmanorama Bajaj Auto launches Chetak electric scooter; bookings start from Jan 15 https://t.co/pH2lyIaw6O 21 minutes ago Rachit Gupta RT @BloombergQuint: Bajaj's electric scooter 'Chetak' priced at Rs 1,00,000. https://t.co/3dtbOD7bZv 27 minutes ago Business Line Bajaj Auto launched its much-awaited Chetak electric scooter on Tuesday. The bookings for the scooter will start fr… https://t.co/COEcvPfdvL 28 minutes ago UpTalkies One of the most anticipated launches of 2020, Bajaj's #Chetak electric scooter has been launched at ₹1 lakh. . . .… https://t.co/3TtIsJzHbC 37 minutes ago