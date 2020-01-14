Global  

Flybe urges government to consider air passenger duty tax cut to keep airline flying

Independent Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Air Passenger Duty reduction could trigger switch from trains to planes
Flybe: UK air passenger duty cut considered to save airline

The levy on all domestic flights could be reduced to allow the troubled airline to defer a tax bill.
BBC News

Flybe: Stretch tax deadline or airline will shut down, government told

The airline appears to be weaponising accrued Air Passenger Duty, estimated by The Independent to total £25m for December alone
Independent


