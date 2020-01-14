Global  

Britain bans using credit cards to gamble

Reuters India Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Britain's 24 million adult gamblers will not be able to use credit cards to make bets under a new rule designed to prevent consumers from building up too much debt, sending shares in betting companies sharply lower.
