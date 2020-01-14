Britain bans using credit cards to gamble

Britain's 24 million adult gamblers will not be able to use credit cards to make bets under a new rule designed to prevent consumers from building up too much debt, sending shares in betting companies sharply lower.



Recent related news from verified sources Britain bans betting on credit cards to fight gambling addiction Britain's 24 million gamblers will no longer be able to use credit cards to place bets under the latest move by the government to tackle problem gambling.

Reuters 9 hours ago



UK bans using credit cards to gamble amid 'clear evidence of harm' Gamblers in Britain will not be able to use credit cards to gamble from 14 April.

SBS 12 hours ago



