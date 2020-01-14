Global  

BlackRock threatens backlash against firms who delay climate change action

Reuters Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink has warned company boards to step up efforts to tackle climate change or face increased wrath from investors concerned about how unsustainable business practices might curb their future wealth.
BlackRock warns of backlash against firms delaying climate action

BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink has warned company boards to step up efforts to tackle climate change or face increased wrath from investors concerned about...
Reuters Also reported by •NYTimes.com

BlackRock shakes up business to focus on sustainable investing

Fund manager's move follows criticism for failing to take meaningful action on climate change
FT.com Also reported by •NYTimes.com

