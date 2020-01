BlackRock warns of backlash against firms delaying climate action

BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink has warned company boards to step up efforts to tackle climate change or face increased wrath from investors concerned about how unsustainable business practices might curb their future wealth.



Recent related news from verified sources BlackRock threatens backlash against firms who delay climate change action BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink has warned company boards to step up efforts to tackle climate change or face increased wrath from investors concerned about...

Reuters 5 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this