WeEat to open Tim Hortons branches

Bangkok Post Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The Wattanavekin family, a player in sectors as varied as banking, hotels and sugar, has diversified again by bringing Tim Hortons, the Canadian coffee shop, to Thailand.
