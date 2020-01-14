Global  

Recreational pot proposal in Florida shelved for 2020

bizjournals Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Pointing to a “narrow timeframe” for meeting petition-signature requirements, backers of a proposed constitutional amendment to allow recreational marijuana use in Florida said Monday the measure will not go on the November ballot. The political committee Make It Legal Florida had been hurrying to try to meet a requirement to submit 766,200 valid petition signatures to the state by a Feb. 1 deadline --- and went to court to try to get more time. But in a statement Monday, Nick Hansen, chairman…
News video: Recreational marijuana won't make 2020 Florida ballot

Recreational marijuana won't make 2020 Florida ballot 00:44

 The chances of recreational marijuana to Florida voters have fizzled for 2020. But hours after the announcement, local Senator Jeff Brandes (R-St. Petersburg) just filed a similar bill that would give lawmakers control of the issue. Story: http://bit.ly/30t3uQF

