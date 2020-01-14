Recreational pot proposal in Florida shelved for 2020

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Pointing to a “narrow timeframe” for meeting petition-signature requirements, backers of a proposed constitutional amendment to allow recreational marijuana use in Florida said Monday the measure will not go on the November ballot. The political committee Make It Legal Florida had been hurrying to try to meet a requirement to submit 766,200 valid petition signatures to the state by a Feb. 1 deadline --- and went to court to try to get more time. But in a statement Monday, Nick Hansen, chairman… 👓 View full article

