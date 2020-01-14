Global  

Gold dips ahead of U.S.-China deal, palladium hits record

Reuters India Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Gold slipped to an over one-week low on Tuesday as strength in equities markets and hopes for a smooth signing of the U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal tarnished bullion's safe-haven appeal, while palladium rose to a record high.
