Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Top AAI appointment under question as selected candidate's name added last minute

Sify Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) A high-level appointment at state-run Airports Authority of India (AAI) has raised eyebrows over the last-minute inclusion of a candidate and his selection by the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB).
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

You Can Still Grab A Last-Minute Christmas Drink At This Holiday-Themed Bar In Ottawa [Video]You Can Still Grab A Last-Minute Christmas Drink At This Holiday-Themed Bar In Ottawa

Over the top Christmas decorations, ugly sweaters, Christmas favourites and more! It&apos;s not too late to snag a last minute Christmas cocktail at the Miracle At Savoy Christmas Pop Up. Tag along..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:50Published

The number of Americans planning to give a 'take a hint' holiday gift this year [Video]The number of Americans planning to give a 'take a hint' holiday gift this year

That gift you get this holiday season just might be trying to tell you something. According to new research, one in five Americans are planning on giving somebody a "take the hint" gift this..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gahlotshagufta

Shagufta Gahlot RT @NH_India: A high-level appointment at state-run #AirportsAuthorityOfIndia (#AAI) has raised eyebrows over the last-minute inclusion of… 10 minutes ago

NH_India

National Herald A high-level appointment at state-run #AirportsAuthorityOfIndia (#AAI) has raised eyebrows over the last-minute inc… https://t.co/3gIZth4BFG 16 minutes ago

GeetanjaliJani

Geetanjali Jani RT @Kalingatv: Top #AAI appointment under question as selected candidate's name added last minute #AirportsAuthorityOfIndia https://t.co/K9… 18 minutes ago

Kalingatv

Kalinga TV Top #AAI appointment under question as selected candidate's name added last minute #AirportsAuthorityOfIndia https://t.co/K9FdyufNOP 27 minutes ago

GetNewsd

Newsd Top AAI appointment under question as selected candidate’s name added last minute https://t.co/1O385yva4Y 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.