UK considers tax relief for troubled regional airline Flybe

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Britain's leaders are considering whether to support a rescue deal for the struggling regional airline Flybe, with discussions under way as to whether the carrier should receive tax relief on passenger duty levies.

The airline whose network includes more than half of British domestic flights outside of London, has a major presence at airports such as Aberdeen, Belfast City, Manchester and Southampton.

It flies some 9 million passengers a year to 170 destinations across the continent.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the BBC that it wasn't for the government to “step in and save companies that simply run into trouble,'' but that it recognizes its importance across the U.K.

"We're working very hard to do what we can, but obviously people will understand that there are limits, commercially, to what a government can do to rescue any particular firm,'' he told the BBC. “”But what we will do is ensure that we have the regional connectivity that this country needs.”

Sky News is reporting that senior ministers will discuss whether Flybe could defer this year's estimated air passenger duty bill of £106 million ($137 million) for three years, giving it the chance to survive the tough winter trading conditions. Shareholders would be required to inject cash into the carrier as part of the deal.

Airline groups have long complained that the tax restricts growth. Passengers on domestic flights pay 26 pounds in tax for a return trip - or more for longer flights or those in premium cabins.

The tax is expected to be worth 3.7 billion pounds to the Treasury in 2019-20.

A consortium of Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and Cyrus Capital bought Flybe in February 2019. Known as Connect Airways, it paid just 2.2 million pounds for Flybe's assets but pledged to inject...
News video: Regional airline Flybe at risk of collapse

Regional airline Flybe at risk of collapse 00:32

 Flybe, Europe’s largest regional airline, is at risk of collapse, according to a report. The airline operates more UK domestic flights than any other, and is reportedly in talks over potential emergency financing after suffering rising losses, Sky News reported. It reported that Flybe has been...

Greenpeace: Cutting tax to save Flybe 'shockingly bad' idea

According to reports the government is considering cutting passenger duty on all domestic flights in a bid to save regional airline Flybe from collapse. But Doug Parr, the chief scientist for..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:54Published


