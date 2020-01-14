'A fundamental reshaping of finance': The CEO of $7 trillion BlackRock says climate change will be the focal point of the firm's investing strategy

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· The CEO of $7 trillion investment firm BlackRock said in his annual letter on Tuesday that

· The risk from climate change will force businesses and investors to shift their strategies, leading to a "fundamental reshaping of finance," Larry Fink... · The CEO of $7 trillion investment firm BlackRock said in his annual letter on Tuesday that climate change will become the center of the firm's investment strategy· The risk from climate change will force businesses and investors to shift their strategies, leading to a "fundamental reshaping of finance," Larry Fink 👓 View full article

