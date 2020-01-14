Global  

'A fundamental reshaping of finance': The CEO of $7 trillion BlackRock says climate change will be the focal point of the firm's investing strategy

Tuesday, 14 January 2020
'A fundamental reshaping of finance': The CEO of $7 trillion BlackRock says climate change will be the focal point of the firm's investing strategy· The CEO of $7 trillion investment firm BlackRock said in his annual letter on Tuesday that climate change will become the center of the firm's investment strategy  
· The risk from climate change will force businesses and investors to shift their strategies, leading to a "fundamental reshaping of finance," Larry Fink...
News video: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Wants to Tackle Global Warming

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Wants to Tackle Global Warming 01:06

 BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Wants to Tackle Global Warming BlackRock, an American global investment management corporation, is the world's largest asset manager. Fink, its founder and chief executive, revealed in his annual letter to CEOs that the fund will move toward more sustainable investments....

JetBlue AirWays Announces Plan to Become Carbon-Neutral [Video]JetBlue AirWays Announces Plan to Become Carbon-Neutral

JetBlue AirWays Announces Plan to Become Carbon-Neutral. JetBlue recently announced its plans to become the first carbon-neutral airline in the United States. . The company said they will begin..

Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran [Video]Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran

Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran. Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and Rep. Ro Khanna introduced new legislation to limit funding for military action..

BlackRock Will Put Climate Change at Center of Investment Strategy

In his influential annual letter to chief executives, Larry Fink said his firm would avoid investments in companies that “present a high sustainability-related...
DealBook: BlackRock Puts Climate Change Center Stage

The $7 trillion investment giant says it will make environmental concerns a key investment focus, and Wall Street may have no choice but to follow suit.
AlexSteffen

Alex Steffen “Awareness is rapidly changing, and I believe we are on the edge of a fundamental reshaping of finance,” Mr. Fink w… https://t.co/LlbJjT1VYS 47 seconds ago

dropoutnation

RiShawn Biddle RT @cmarinucci: BlackRock CEO says the climate crisis is about to trigger 'a fundamental reshaping of finance' https://t.co/mUkBVgnW9u 51 seconds ago

randhampton

Randy Bouverat BlackRock CEO says the climate crisis is about to trigger 'a fundamental reshaping of finance' @CNBC #ClimateChange… https://t.co/0HQs3IMrWL 2 minutes ago

cmarinucci

Carla Marinucci BlackRock CEO says the climate crisis is about to trigger 'a fundamental reshaping of finance' https://t.co/mUkBVgnW9u 3 minutes ago

josh_me34

Josh RT @ReformedBroker: Here’s what everyone will be reading today - $6 trillion asset manager @BlackRock’s Larry Fink writes a letter to his f… 3 minutes ago

ZeroCarbonCap

Zero Carbon Capital @blackrock's CEO on climate risk leading to "a fundamental reshaping of finance". "In the near future – and sooner… https://t.co/ShPQ1v5ReM 4 minutes ago

leticia

Leticia Miranda BlackRock CEO says the climate crisis is about to trigger 'a fundamental reshaping of finance' https://t.co/SLXVOjGT06 7 minutes ago

jburwen

Jason Burwen 🔋🔋🔋 RT @aaseiger: Climate change is different. We're on the edge of a fundamental reshaping of finance. Every government, company & sharehold… 10 minutes ago

