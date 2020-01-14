'A fundamental reshaping of finance': The CEO of $7 trillion BlackRock says climate change will be the focal point of the firm's investing strategy
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () · The CEO of $7 trillion investment firm BlackRock said in his annual letter on Tuesday that climate change will become the center of the firm's investment strategy
· The risk from climate change will force businesses and investors to shift their strategies, leading to a "fundamental reshaping of finance," Larry Fink...
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink
Wants to Tackle Global Warming BlackRock, an American global
investment management corporation,
is the world's largest asset manager. Fink, its founder and chief executive,
revealed in his annual letter to CEOs that the fund
will move toward more sustainable investments....