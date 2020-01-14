Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Matinas BioPharma brings in $50M to fund drug development

Proactive Investors Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) has closed a registered public offering of its stock, raising around $50 million gross.  The biopharmaceutical company offered more than 32.2 million shares at a price of $1.55 per share. The underwriters of the deal have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4.8 million shares. READ: Matinas BioPharma evaluates formulating compounds using its LNC technology with Roche’s Genentech Matinas plans to use the proceeds to further develop MAT9001, its prescription-only omega 3 fatty acid, and other product candidates. The sole lead active bookrunner for the offering was Piper Sandler & Co. Contact Andrew Kessel at [email protected]  Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

proactive_NA

Proactive USA $MTNB Matinas BioPharma brings in $50M to fund drug development https://t.co/hlS2sqHsOa via @proactive_NA MatinasBi… https://t.co/Inys7T4zaV 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.