Matinas BioPharma brings in $50M to fund drug development Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) has closed a registered public offering of its stock, raising around $50 million gross. The biopharmaceutical company offered more than 32.2 million shares at a price of $1.55 per share. The underwriters of the deal have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4.8 million shares. READ: Matinas BioPharma evaluates formulating compounds using its LNC technology with Roche’s Genentech Matinas plans to use the proceeds to further develop MAT9001, its prescription-only omega 3 fatty acid, and other product candidates. The sole lead active bookrunner for the offering was Piper Sandler & Co. Contact Andrew Kessel at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel 👓 View full article

