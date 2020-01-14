Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NSA found a dangerous Microsoft software flaw and alerted the firm — rather than weaponize it

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The National Security Agency disclosure represents a major shift in the agency’s approach, choosing to put computer security ahead of building up its hacking tools.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The NSA found a dangerous Windows 10 flaw and alerted Microsoft - rather than weaponise it

The major flaw in the Windows 10 operating system could potentially expose computer users to significant breaches or surveillance.
The Age

Microsoft patches Windows 10 security flaw discovered by the NSA

Microsoft patches Windows 10 security flaw discovered by the NSAIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Microsoft is patching a serious flaw in various versions of Windows today after the National Security Agency (NSA)...
The Verge Also reported by •WorldNewsTechCrunch

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.