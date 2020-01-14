Tesla's surging stock has Elon Musk on the brink of unlocking a $346 million payout. Here's what has to happen. (TSLA)**

#todayheadline Tesla’s surging stock has Elon Musk on the brink of unlocking a $346 million payout. Here’s what has to happen. (TS… https://t.co/cbFOyVkKXu 3 minutes ago Igoma Goodnews RT @businessinsider: Tesla's surging stock has Elon Musk on the brink of unlocking a $346 million payout. Here's what has to happen. https:… 7 minutes ago plugilo Tesla's surging stock has Elon Musk on the brink of unlocking a $346 million payout. Here's what has to happen. (TS… https://t.co/hH3buYUET8 7 minutes ago plugilo Tesla's surging stock has Elon Musk on the brink of unlocking a $346 million payout. Here's what has to happen. (TS… https://t.co/4WgyesVUdR 7 minutes ago Business Insider Tesla's surging stock has Elon Musk on the brink of unlocking a $346 million payout. Here's what has to happen. https://t.co/tbL2qkJgyT 24 minutes ago Deepak Mohoni RT @arvindmahajan: After surging to another record close #Tesla stock climbed as much as 4.2% boosting #marketvalue to more than $88 bn-- m… 6 days ago arvindmahajan After surging to another record close #Tesla stock climbed as much as 4.2% boosting #marketvalue to more than $88 b… https://t.co/xcxUSGldcc 6 days ago