USF, SPC ranked among top online programs by U.S. News and World Report

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

University of South Florida's online MBA programs have once again landed on U.S. News and World top schools report, joined by Clearwater-based St. Petersburg College. USF St. Petersburg's online MBA program ranked No. 54 with USF Tampa's online MBA program ranking No. 95. Its specialized graduate programs fared better: USF's graduate computer information technology program ranked No. 10, up from No. 20 in 2019. USF's graduate education program jumped 14 spots to No. 55, while its graduate engineering… 👓 View full article

