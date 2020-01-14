Global  

USF, SPC ranked among top online programs by U.S. News and World Report

Tuesday, 14 January 2020
University of South Florida's online MBA programs have once again landed on U.S. News and World top schools report, joined by Clearwater-based St. Petersburg College. USF St. Petersburg's online MBA program ranked No. 54 with USF Tampa's online MBA program ranking No. 95. Its specialized graduate programs fared better: USF's graduate computer information technology program ranked No. 10, up from No. 20 in 2019. USF's graduate education program jumped 14 spots to No. 55, while its graduate engineering…
 Through the woodworking program at Pasco County Jail inmates can build chairs, tables, corn hole boards and flags — all from reclaimed wood.

