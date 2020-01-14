Pot-grower Aphria tanks after slashing full-year profit forecasts Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· *Pot-grower Aphria posted fiscal second-quarter revenue figures Tuesday that fell below analysts' lowest expectation and profits that landed in-line with estimates.*

· *The Canadian firm cut its full-year revenue guidance due to "certain market dynamics" and slower-than-expected rollout of its retail stores in Ontario.*

*Pot-grower Aphria posted fiscal second-quarter revenue figures Tuesday that fell below analysts' lowest expectation and profits that landed in-line with estimates.*

*The Canadian firm cut its full-year revenue guidance due to "certain market dynamics" and slower-than-expected rollout of its retail stores in Ontario.*

