Pot-grower Aphria tanks after slashing full-year profit forecasts

Tuesday, 14 January 2020
Pot-grower Aphria tanks after slashing full-year profit forecasts· *Pot-grower Aphria posted fiscal second-quarter revenue figures Tuesday that fell below analysts' lowest expectation and profits that landed in-line with estimates.*
· *The Canadian firm cut its full-year revenue guidance due to "certain market dynamics" and slower-than-expected rollout of its retail stores in Ontario.*
·...
