Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Humana comes in high in "work at home" ranking

bizjournals Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Humana Inc. was recognized as a top company in offering work-at-home and remote options for its employees for the last seven years by a top job listing website. FlexJobs.com has ranked the Louisville-based health insurance and services provider No. 15 on its list of 100 companies that offer the most positions with work-at-home or remote work options. And it notes that the health care industry is accelerating toward remote work options. You can find the ranking here. Humana has been recognized by…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The 'Sunday scaries' start to sink at this time, according to research [Video]The 'Sunday scaries' start to sink at this time, according to research

The "Sunday scaries" set in at 3:58 p.m., according to new research.  That's according to a survey of 2,000 Americans, which found 88% of respondents have a feeling of anxiety on Sunday when..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

How to Spot Popular Work-from-Home Scams [Video]How to Spot Popular Work-from-Home Scams

Getting conned online these days is easier than ever and it could happen to anyone because scammers prey on our hopes to make more money from home. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.