Humana comes in high in "work at home" ranking

Humana Inc. was recognized as a top company in offering work-at-home and remote options for its employees for the last seven years by a top job listing website. FlexJobs.com has ranked the Louisville-based health insurance and services provider No. 15 on its list of 100 companies that offer the most positions with work-at-home or remote work options. And it notes that the health care industry is accelerating toward remote work options. You can find the ranking here. Humana has been recognized by… 👓 View full article

