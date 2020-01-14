Global  

Planters returning to Super Bowl with Mr. Peanut and Matt Walsh

bizjournals Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
For the second year running, the Planters nut brand will make an appearance in the Super Bowl. The iconic brand, a unit of packaged goods behemoth The Kraft Heinz Co.(NASDAQ: KHC), will debut a spot in the 2020 Super Bowl developed by Planters agency of record New York City-based VaynerMedia. The new spot will spotlight both brand mascot Mr. Peanut and Matt Walsh, star of the HBO series "Veep." As was the case with the 2019 Super Bowl spot featuring Mr. Peanut and former baseball superstar…
