49ers ticket prices hit all-time high ahead of Sunday's matchup with Packers

Tickets to Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium are worth their weight in gold. In some cases, they are selling for more than an ounce of the precious metal. The average asking price for a seat to the game is currently nearing $1,000, 264% higher than the $289 cost of a ticket to a regular-season 49ers game on the secondary market, according to TicketIQ. At 1 p.m. PST on Tuesday, Ticketmaster had just a handful of direct tickets remaining, each priced between $1,200 and $1,500, though…


