US$7 trillion investment behemoth BlackRock goes green

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
US$7 trillion investment behemoth BlackRock goes greenBlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager and a familiar sight on the share registers of many of New Zealand's top companies, has taken the world's corporates to task over environmental sustainability.Larry Fink, BlackRock's...
'A fundamental reshaping of finance': The CEO of $7 trillion BlackRock says climate change will be the focal point of the firm's investing strategy

'A fundamental reshaping of finance': The CEO of $7 trillion BlackRock says climate change will be the focal point of the firm's investing strategy· The CEO of $7 trillion investment firm BlackRock said in his annual letter on Tuesday that climate change will become the center of the firm's investment...
Business Insider


ClimateNewsNZ

Climate News NZ US$7 trillion investment behemoth BlackRock goes green https://t.co/ycyFjGwpXw (via NZHerald) https://t.co/xKVgyQmX4W 3 hours ago

EINInvesting

EIN Global Investing US$7 trillion investment behemoth BlackRock goes green https://t.co/B4LTCs2HQn 3 hours ago

