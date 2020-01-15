Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Red Sox, manager Alex Cora part ways after sign-stealing scandal

bizjournals Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
This article first appeared on MassLive.com. The Red Sox announced Monday night that they have mutually agreed to part ways with manager Alex Cora, ending a two-year stint that began with the winningest season in franchise history and a World Series championship in 2018 and ended under a cloud of controversy after Cora was implicated in two separate sign-stealing scandals investigated by Major League Baseball. Cora, who led the Sox to a 192-132 record in two seasons, was awaiting significant discipline…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: WBZ Evening News Update For January 13

WBZ Evening News Update For January 13 02:27

 Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Faces Discipline For Sign-Stealing Scandal With Astros; Quincy Police Warn Parents About Possible Sexual Predator; US Supreme Court Will Not Hear Michelle Carter’s Appeal; Cloudy, Cool Tuesday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Report: Red Sox Allegedly Used Video To Steal Sign Sequences During 108-Win 2018 Season [Video]Report: Red Sox Allegedly Used Video To Steal Sign Sequences During 108-Win 2018 Season

WBZ TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:51Published

Blend Extra: Great Books About Women in Sports [Video]Blend Extra: Great Books About Women in Sports

Our book reviewer Carole Barrowman was making a list of all the classic sports books that she has read, and she found herself asking a question... Where are all the women?! While she had a list of..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 04:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Red Sox part ways with manager for role in Astros cheating scandal

The Boston Red Sox said on Tuesday they were parting ways with manager Alex Cora in the wake of a sign-stealing scandal involving the Houston Astros, where Cora...
Reuters

Alex Cora's managerial career, which started with historic success, appears to be over

Cora was fired by the Red Sox on Tuesday as part of the ongoing sign-stealing scandal
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.