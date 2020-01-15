Red Sox, manager Alex Cora part ways after sign-stealing scandal
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () This article first appeared on MassLive.com. The Red Sox announced Monday night that they have mutually agreed to part ways with manager Alex Cora, ending a two-year stint that began with the winningest season in franchise history and a World Series championship in 2018 and ended under a cloud of controversy after Cora was implicated in two separate sign-stealing scandals investigated by Major League Baseball. Cora, who led the Sox to a 192-132 record in two seasons, was awaiting significant discipline…
