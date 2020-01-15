Red Sox, manager Alex Cora part ways after sign-stealing scandal

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

This article first appeared on MassLive.com. The Red Sox announced Monday night that they have mutually agreed to part ways with manager Alex Cora, ending a two-year stint that began with the winningest season in franchise history and a World Series championship in 2018 and ended under a cloud of controversy after Cora was implicated in two separate sign-stealing scandals investigated by Major League Baseball. Cora, who led the Sox to a 192-132 record in two seasons, was awaiting significant discipline…


