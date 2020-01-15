Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Stocks tread water ahead of signing of initial U.S.-China trade deal

Reuters India Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Stocks were steady in early Asian trade on Wednesday as investors awaited the signing of an initial U.S.-China trade deal, with sentiment somewhat dented by comments from the U.S. Treasury Secretary that tariffs would remain in place for now.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published < > Embed
News video: How Investors Should Approach News Around Iran Protests and the Signing of the U.S.-China Trade Deal

How Investors Should Approach News Around Iran Protests and the Signing of the U.S.-China Trade Deal 00:59

 How can investors approach news around the Iran protests and the possible signing of a Phase One trade deal?

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Breaking Down the Trade Deal: What's In the Phase One Deal Between the U.S. and China [Video]Breaking Down the Trade Deal: What's In the Phase One Deal Between the U.S. and China

Let's talk about the trade deal.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:04Published

Trump 'settling for a weak' China trade deal: Schumer [Video]Trump 'settling for a weak' China trade deal: Schumer

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday said the 'Phase 1' trade agreement between the U.S. and China is 'remarkable for how little it achieves at an enormous price'.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Gold inches up as U.S. says China tariffs in place till Phase 2 deal

Gold edged up on Wednesday, after a top U.S. official said tariffs on China would stay until a Phase 2 deal is completed, ahead of the signing of an interim...
Reuters India Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldReutersRTTNews

Documents to show U.S.-China trade deal fully enforceable - Mnuchin

Documents to be released Wednesday will show skeptics that a Phase 1 U.S.-China trade agreement will be fully enforceable, including a pledge by China to refrain...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.