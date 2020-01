Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Wednesday as investors await the signing of a phase one trade deal between the U.S. and China later today. However, investor sentiment was dampened after Bloomberg reported that despite the signing of the trade deal, tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese goods are likely to remain in place until after the U.S. presidential election in November. 👓 View full article